High achievers at Clonmel's Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn rewarded

Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn student Rósáine Nic Gearailt has been identified by the State Examinations Commission as one of the highest achievers in Ireland in Maths and Science in this year's Junior Certificate.

Accordingly, she has been selected to join the panel in Dublin City University (DCU) for the International Junior Science Olympiad.

Rósáine is no stranger to DCU as she is currently attending The Centre for Talented Youth, Ireland, pursuing Aviation studies.

She has also been invited to attend the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland Awards Night in Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) in recognition of her A grade in Junior Certificate Higher Level Business Studies.

Everyone in Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn is also thrilled at her sporting success in athletics. Rósáine represented the school in this year’s Munster Schools team that won a gold medal in the 4 x 300 metres Relay and set a national record of 3:41.

Comhghairdeas also to Senan Caomhánach (above), who achieved 606 points in his Leaving Certificate results and who was awarded the Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) Award for Best Leaving Certificate 2017.

Senan is now studying Dentistry in University College Cork. Guímid gach rath air.

The Gaelcholáiste’s Open Night for prospective First Year students and their parents will be held next Tuesday 17th October at 7.30pm.

Tá fáilte roimh chách.