Vacant shops in Market Place, Clonmel should be available to rent soon

Vacant units in the Market Place shopping area of Clonmel should be available for letting shortly, it was announced at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman said that property management company Savills would be appointed as the letting agent and they would also develop a marketing plan.

He said that Remcoll Capital Ltd., the owners of most of the shops, had recently started enhancement work, including painting, of the units.

Contact had also been made with Musgraves, the owners of the former SuperValu site, requesting them to undertake cleaning and maintenance works to the exterior of the building.

Cllr. Siobhan Ambrose asked if the owners of the units would consider appointing a local estate agent, as well as Savills.

In her view it wasn't helpful to announce that the agents letting the units could be contacted in either Cork or Dublin.

Cllr. Marie Murphy agreed that some local company should be appointed even as an agent for Savills.

Market Place has been ​affected by several shop closures in recent years,​ including​ anchor tenant SuperValu, which closed ​in January 2016​.

Efforts to regenerate the area received a major boost ​the following ​July when the Valuation Office in Dublin significantly reduced the rates on the buildings in Market Place.