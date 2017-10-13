How do you use the internet - Tipperary County Council want to find out

Tipperary County Council has embarked on an initiative to develop a Digital Strategy for the County.

As part of this it is engaging in consultations with businesses, voluntary bodies, sporting and other organisations.

The Council also wants to get input from individual people from all parts of the county on their experience of using the internet. To meet this objective, it has commissioned a research firm, Market Dynamics, to produce an online survey for people across Tipperary to complete and thereby provide important input to the research.

This information, when analysed will help the Council to assess to what extent people within the county are benefitting from the opportunities that access to the internet provides and to address any problems people might be facing. These are some of the questions we would like to get answers to -

• What do you use the internet for?

• Do you shop online?

• Do you have access to a broadband connection?

• Do you use social media?

• What impact has the internet had on how you do things?

• What needs to happen to allow you to make greater benefit from the internet?

Getting answers to these kinds of questions from people across the county will be of vital importance to Tipperary County Council as it works to produce a Digital Strategy that is in tune with the needs of citizens. The survey is available until 22nd October on the website www.tipperarycoco.ie, social media and at the following URL - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Tipp-Citizen. The questions should take around 10 minutes to answer and the data provided will be completely confidential. All respondents will be entered in a draw for an iPad (or €400 voucher if preferred).

Non-Internet Users

As part of this consultation the Council also wants to hear from members of the public who do NOT use the internet. For this reason, paper copies of a survey questionnaire focused on those who don’t use the internet will be available in council offices and libraries throughout the county in the coming weeks.