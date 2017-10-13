Tipperary in the path of Hurricane Ophelia - Weather Warning!

Tipperary will be lashed with storm force winds and heavy rain if the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia hits us next week – and it looks likely!

A weather warning has been issued by Tipperary County Council today to prepare for the severe weather.

The following Weather Advisory was issued by Met Eireann at 8am today, Friday, October 13, and reiterated by Tipperary County Council.

On Monday, an Atlantic storm from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia will move northwards close to Ireland.

There is still a high degree of uncertainty regarding the exact track and evolution of the storm.

However, storm force winds, heavy rain and high seas are threatened. Met Eireann will continue to monitor this storm and will issue appropriate warnings as required.

The warning is valid from 6am next Monday, October 16, until 6am on Tuesday, October 17.