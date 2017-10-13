Tipperary Business awards - winners to be announced at gala Friday night ceremony
County Tipperary Chamber president TJ Kinsella.
Clonmel Park Hotel will be en fete this Friday night for the first County Tipperary Business Awards presentation night.
The gala occasion will see awards presented in eleven different categories with one overall winner.
There are three nominees in ten of the categories with four in another.
Behind the new scheme is County Tipperary Chamber with Limerick Institute of Technoloy as main sponsor and The Nationalist, Tipperary Star, South Tipp Today and Tipp FM as media sponsors.
The nominees for awards come from every part of the county and represent a snapshot of all that's best in Tipperary business.
The scheme was launched to celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.
Chamber president TJ Kinsella said the awards scheme reflects the ethos of the 'Tipperary, Right Place, Right Time' campaign and how its key contributors lends itself to the success of Tipperary being one of the best counties to do business.
He says the great talent available in Tipperary and a healthy Research & Development culture could not be possible without the strong network of third level institutions in and around the county.
He says how privileged the County Tipperary Chamber are to have Limerick Institute of Technology partnering with the awards as main sponsor.
The nominees are -
Corporate Social Responsibilty
Home Instead , Camida and The Cottage, Loughmore
Startup Company
Tipperary Boutique Distillery, Longways Cider and Brodeen Fabrications
Services Company
Morrison BMW, Home Instead and OEE Systems
SME Company
Acorn Regulatory, Camida and Horan Automation
Large Company
Clancy Construction, Home Instead and ABP
Retail, Hospitality & Tourism Company
Forget me not, Fethard Horse Experience, Crocanoir and The Fayre
Sport, Arts & Culture Company
Tipperary Racecourse, Danny Ryan Music and Bourke Sports
Family Company
Clancy Construction, Duggan Vetinary Supplies and Cashel Blue Cheese
Social Media Company
O'Flynn Jewellers, Inspire Me and Tipperary Racecourse
Food/Agriculture Company
Anglo Beef Processors, Cashel Blue Cheese and Jenny's Kitchen
Best Employer Training/Development
EMTS Training, Surecom and OEE Systems
