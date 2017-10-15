Profound sadness at sudden death of former Clonmel schoolteacher Dick McSharry

There is profound sadness at the death of Dick McSharry, Willow Park, Clonmel, who has died suddenly.

He was a former teacher at St Oliver's National School, Clonmel until his retirement three years ago.

He is fondly remembered at the school as a brilliant teacher and for his care and commitment to all the pupils.

Dick is also remembered as one of the mainstays of St Mary's Senior Church Choir attached to St. Mary's Church in Irishtown where he was a hugely popular member.

He was a big man in many ways, but always soft spoken and gentle.

One of his great interests was organising table quizzes for the choir in nearby Carey's Pub.

In fact, such was his font of knowledge that he was regularly called upon to organise a quiz for other groups across the town. It was often joked that there was little point in trying to google the answer to some of Dick's questions.

Another lifelong interest, and indeed, passion was the fortunes of Mayo football.

He was an adopted Clonmel man but a proud son of Mayo and was immensely proud of his native Kilmaine.

He was a founder member of the Mayo Association of South Tipperary which brought together many Mayo ex-pats for meetings and social events in Mulcahys, Gladstone Street.

His love for Mayo football was intense and he endured the ups and downs of following the green and red - there were many disappointments on All Ireland final days in Croke but immense pride is seeing them get so close so often.

He was there again last month when the prize seemed so close again.

He will be sadly missed by all the groups and associations he was involved with but most deeply by his grieving family.

He is survived by his wife Celia and sons Ian and Neil. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Pat, sisters Ann, Kitty and Mary, mother-in-law Celia Condon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.