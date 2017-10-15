Powerful team performance secures Tipperary minor football title for Moyle Rovers

Moyle Rovers ................................2-13

Galtee Rovers/Golden Kilfeacle .....0-6



An exceptional team performance secured Moyle Rovers the county A minor

football crown this afternoon as they powered their way to a

comphrensive victory on county final day in Semple Stadium against Galtee Rovers/Golden Kilfeacle.

It was an almighty performance combining power,desire and quality football against a highly rated Galtee/Golden combination who won the minor title last year.

The victory for Moyle Rovers made up fo ra defeat in the county hurling semi final for the same group of players and the first county football title in the minor grade for the club since 2008 was celebrated at the final whistle by jubiliant players,management and supporters.

Moyle Rovers were just four points up at half time with Galtee still in the game thanks to the heroics of Killian Hayde who pulled off three remarkable saves in the opening half.

The south team cut through the Galtee defence and Cathal McKeown, Luke Delahunty and Rian Quigley all tested the Galtee netminder in that opening half.

The dominance of Moyle Rovers deserved a goal but Galtee ,who scored their first score of the game in the 27th minute through an Adam McGrath free, could have closed the gap further but for an excellent save from BrianQuirke onthe Moyle Rovers goalin addiitional time in the first half.

Galtee did take a second score in time added in the first half through Alan Flannery,their first from play, but Moyle Rovers held a four point lead at the break.

Galtee were gi ven no chance however to build on their promising finish to the first half as MoyleRovers set the tone again and they were dominant all over the field.

They scored the first three points of the half to extend their lead to seven with Diarmuid Mulcahy,Luke Delahunty and Sean Cotter showing for the scores.

Adam McGrath then converted another free for Galtee but they could do little to stop the Moyle Rovers powerhouse driven on by JackHarney,Ben Owens,DarraghBolger and Luke Fogarty.

Luke Delahunty scoredthe best point of the game with an incredible shot from an impossible angle to restore the Moyle Rovers lead to seven and two minutes later the game was sealed when Rian Quigley was torn down by the Galtee defence as he raced in on goal.

The county player duly converted the penalty with a superb strike to put his team ten points up with fifteen minutes left.

Moyle Rovers drove on to punish the combination side further working very hard to create the space in front of the Galtee goal.Conor McGrath was a target man ontheinside forward line while manof the match Jack Harney scored an awesome point as Moyle Rovers drove home their superiority.

Sean Cotter was on the end of another free flowing Moyle Rovers move set in train by Sean Hackett and he cooly fiinished to the net in the last minute of the game.

Jake Flannery and Niall Heffernan pointed for Galtee but they were just consolation scores at that stage while Galtee were denied a goal inthe closing minutes when Brian Quirke pulled off a superb close range stop from Shane Ryan.

F rom the outset the Moyle Rovers defence provided a solid platform as they worked incredibly hard to deny the dangerous Galtee forwards possession and space.

Captain CillianCrowe man-marked AdamMcGrath keeping the county player scoreless from play while the tenacity of Brian Lacey,JackHolohan ,Sam Power and RonanQuigley ensured they also won their individual battles on a wonderful day for the Moyle Rovers club in Semple Stadium.

Moyle Rovers

BrianQuirke,JackHolohan,ConorMcGrath,Cillian Crowe,SamPower,JackHarney,BrianLacey,Luke fogarty,DarraghBolger,RiianQuigley,Ben Owens,Cathal McKeown,Diarmuid Mulcahy,Luke Delahunty,Sean Cotter.

Subs- Ronan Quigley for Sam Power(black card),Callum Meagher for Conor McGrath,Sean Hackett for Cathal McKeown,anthony Phelan for Diarmuid Mulcahy,Brian McKeown for Sean Cotter.

Scorers - Rian Quigley,1.3(f's),Sean Cotter 1.2,Luke Delahunty 0.4,Diarmuid Mulcahy,Ben Owens,Darragh Bolgerand Jack Harney all 0.1 each.

Galtee Rovers- Golden Kilfeacle

Killian Hayde,Stephen Moloney,tony Byron,PatrickTynan,maurice OSullivan,JackFlannery,BrianBarlow,Alex Ryan,Niall Heffernan,Eoin Gallagher,Shane Ryan,AlanFlannery,Adam McGrath,Andy Byrnes,Edmond O Dwyer.

Subs

Killian O Connor for Alan fFannery,Eoin Brennan forTony Byron(black card),John O sullivan for Alan Ryan,Derry Ormonde for Eoin Gallagher.

Scorers

AdamMcGrath 0.3f's,AlanFlannery,Niall Heffernan and JackFlannery all 0.1 each.