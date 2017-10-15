Tipperary County Council Emergency Management Team meet in advance of Ophelia

Tipperary County Council's Emergency Management Team has met to plan for the possible affects of Post Tropical Storm Ophelia when it hits Ireland tomorrow (Monday).

Hurricane Ophelia is expected to have lost much of its power when it reaches Ireland early tomorrow morning but it will still bring extremely strong winds and heavy rain.

Surrounding counties of Waterford, Cork and Limerick have been included in a Status Red weather warning and are expected to take the worst of the storm - all schools in those and other counties will not open tomorrow.

Several schools in the Carrick on Suir area have confirmed they will not open tomorrow (list will be updated as we get info):

Primary Schools

All three primary schools in the parish of Piltown.

Secondary Schools

Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill, Carrick on Suir

Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir

The Tipperary County Council warning states:

"Mean wind speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h are expected. The winds have potential to cause structural damage and disruption, with dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding.

"(Current forecasts predict, in the South and along the East coast, wind values are likely to be in the high end of the orange scale but all parts of the country will be at risk).

Valid from 09:01 Monday 16-October-2017 until 03:00 Tuesday 17-October-2017."

The storm is expected to reach Kerry at 6am. We will update readers on the situation as it develops.

Key Public Safety & Information Messages (as advised by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management):

*All unnecessary travel should be avoided on Monday while the storm is passing.

*Don’t travel in Red level warning areas during the height of the storm unless absolutely necessary, and take due care if travelling in all other areas. Listen to local radio and national media broadcasts regarding the current weather situation.

*High seas predicted, the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period.

For Tipperary County Council's advice for the expected severe weather please click here.