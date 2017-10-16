Tipperary Schools and business closed today because of Ophelia

Storm Ophelia is due to hit Tipperary with it's full force this afternoon. We will keep you up to date with info on fallen trees, road closures and electricity outages here as we get info.

#StaySafe

3pm

All Tesco Ireland stores have now closed due to the Hurricane Ophelia. "We thank all our colleagues today who did their best to serve customers in the few hours this morning before the storm hit. We will reopen once it is safe to do so. All colleagues who were due to work today but were unable to turn in due to difficulties travelling or for other reasons will be paid for today. We hope everyone stays safe today."

Below: Serious damage to the roof of Lidl in Clonmel - insulation on ground.

2.10pm

*The roof has been blown off the boxing club in Elm Park, Clonmel (photo below).

*Cahir alert - large flower pots are being blown on to the roads at The Square and the Castle Car Park.

1.40pm

Please drive with extreme caution if you must go outside!

*A wall has collapsed on the R671 north of Ballymacarbry

*There is a tree down on the N52 Borrisokane to Birr road and at Finnou, Borrisokane.

*Fallen trees on ALL local roads leading to Touraneena

*Tree down half a mile past Gerry O'Sullivan motors on the New Inn road, Clonmel.

1.25pm

The roof has been blown off a building near the West Gate in Clonmel town centre. Reports of damage to the roof of The Crescent shop also in Clonmel.

(With thanks to Victoria Treacy-Corbett for photograph)

Another tree down in Clonmel (with thanks to John McNamara)

1pm

Winds strengthening - structural damage now being caused to buildings in South Tipperary.

*Reports the roof of Lidl on the Davis Road in Clonmel has been ripped off by storm force winds. There is also debris on the Western Road near Aldi.

*Carrick on Suir - road sign has been blown on to the road at Sean Healy Park.

12.50pm

Trees down all across Tipperary. First fatality due to a tree falling on a car just reported from Aglish in Co Waterford - please get off the roads and stay indoors.

A fallen tree is blocking the main Clonmel to Kilkenny Road outside O'Donnell's Farm near Ormond Stores, Kilsheelan and another tree blown down by Hurricane Ophelia has fallen on the Clonmel to Newcastle Road, according to Clonmel Gardai.

Clonmel District Garda Supt. William Leahy appealed to the public to remain indoors if possible and only travel on the roads if it's absolutely necessary. He said the weather conditions were very difficult at the moment for emergency services to work in.

Trees also down on the N65 between Borrisokane and Carrigahorig, Nenagh, and at Tullaheady, Nenagh.

Below: Tree down at Abbey Meadows, Clonmel.

Below: Tree down on Suir Island

12.05pm

Irish Water warn of 'compromised safety' for drinking water if power outages prevent water treatment plants working properly. Please click here for the full details and Irish Water's advice.

12noon

Supermarkets and shops with branches in Tipperary that are closed today: Dunnes Stores, Penneys, Marks & Spencer and Supervalu

Mandate Trade Union has called on all employers in Ireland to close today in order to protect the health and safety of their staff. The Union says the storm Ophelia presents a very real threat and it would be entirely irresponsible of employers to operate as normal.

Mandate has written to employers where they have members and have received confirmation that Debenhams, Dunnes Stores, Penneys, Marks & Spencer and Supervalu MOPI will close today.

11.50am

HSE announces outpatient clinics at South Tipperary General Hospital are postponed.

Non urgent procedures have been cancelled.

Only essential community services will operate.

A&E is open.

Please click here for full details of each department.

11.30am

Trees Down!

A tree has fallen due to Hurricane Ophelia outside Butlers Court Estate on the Clonmel Road in Cahir blocking half of the road to traffic.



The tree fell around 9.20am obstructing traffic incoming into the town. Gardai report that it is possible to travel around the tree and have advised motorists to be careful.



Two trees that fell on the Fethard to Clonmel Road this morning due to high winds caused by Hurricane Ophelia have been cleared, according to gardai at Clonmel Garda Station.

Below: Fallen tree in Emly this morning, sent to us by Lorraine Doyle.

11.25am

*South Tipperary Arts Centre is closed today – all classes will be rescheduled to later in the week.

*Cluain Restaurant, Nelson St., Clonmel closed.

*Rotary Club weekly meeting and lunch cancelled

*Peter Mark salons closed. "In the interests of the safety of our customers and our team, all 71 Peter Mark salons across the island of Ireland will be closed today. All salons will re-open tomorrow and appointments can be re-arranged by phone or in salon tomorrow."

* All branches of AIB and TSB banks are closed.

11.20am

Electricity Outages

Areas affected in Tipperary / West Waterford -

Glengoole

Grangemore, Cahir

Garrancanty, Kilfeacle

Kilross Road, Tipperary Town

Hymenstown, near Bansha

Lawlesstown, Ballymacarbry

Dundrum

Golden

11.15am

Current satellite view of Ophelia.

10.30am

10.15am

Trees starting to come down in strong gusts across Tipperary.

Below: Lisronagh NS a short time ago.

10am

Electricity Outages

ESB Networks are reporting two areas of Tipperary have lost electricity - Ardfinnan and part of Cahir.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1850 372 999.

ESB Networks is now at Red Weather Preparedness Level. All internal resources are on alert and will be deployed to respond to all electricity outages once it is safe to do so. We continually monitor the forecasts and real time events on the electricity network and will deploy resources safely to these events. Updates will issue over the course of the storm.

Crews from ESB Networks will be dispatched to the affected areas without electricity supply, making the electricity network safe and assessing the damage, so that they can restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

9.45am

Update from Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Crisis Management Team is convening this morning and re-iterates the risks outlined at National level, with high winds and heavy rainfall throughout the day across Tipperary.

There will be a risk of structural damage, flying objects, fallen trees and localised flooding along with storm surges from early morning to night time today. There is also a probability of power outages throughout the day.

Council resources have been mobilised however please note that they will only be responding to emergencies once the storm has abated.

Telephone: 0761 06 5000

Email: customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

8.30am

Keep up to date with how Ophelia is affecting Tipperary here. We will update this article as we get any information.

Public Transport Affected

*Iarnrod Eireann have confirmed there will be no services from (1) Limerick Junction to Waterford today - affecting all stations in Tipperary; and (2) Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh.

Other services will be suspended as the day progresses, including Dublin Heuston to Waterford.

*Bus Eireann has cancelled ALL services this morning because of the weather. Some afternoon services may run - we will update info as we get it.

*Driving your car - be aware that some insurance policies may not be valid if you drive while a Status Red Warning is in effect.

*Drivers of high sided vehicles are advised not to travel during the height of the winds.

Businesses Closed

Several businesses across Tipperary will remain closed today:

*Niamh's Restaurant in Clonmel has announced it will stay closed "to ensure the safety of our staff and customers."

*Dunnes Stores has announced all it's branches across the country will remain closed today.

*Tipperary Town Shopping Centre is closed.

*Bulmers in Clonmel is closed.

*Eistec in Clonmel is closed.

*Penneys in Clonmel is closed.

*Abbott Vascular in Clonmel is closed.

*Clonmel Waste is closed.

*South Tipperary Development Company - all activities suspended today.

*Please note for Health and Safety reasons Tipperary County Council Recycling Centres at Donohill and Wallers Lot Cashel will be closed today Monday 16th October.

Schools and Colleges Closed

* The Department of Education announced last night that all schools and colleges across the country will remain closed today. In advance of that many primary and secondary schools in Tipperary had already made the decision to remain closed.

Other Services Affected

*Hospital outpatient clinics have been postponed.

*An Post suspended all services in some counties last night and were to review the situation overnight - there were no deliveries in Munster today according to Anna McHugh of An Post.

*Court sittings - some courts will not go ahead today. Please check with your local court office or gardai before travelling. This also applied to those called or serving on juries.

*All citizenship ceremonies schedules for today are postponed.

*Department of Education and Skills offices are all closed today.

*Oireachtas staff will be working remotely today so phones in Dail Eireann may not be answered. Contact TDs and Senators via email or social media.

Advice from Unions/ Representative Groups

*IMPACT - Members should follow the advice of the government and avoid any non-essential travel."So far as the union is concerned that includes travel to work by members. Should any issue arise the union will support any member who follows this advice.

"Obviously members involved in absolutely essential services or emergency planning should use their discretion to ensure continuity of such services."

*ISME - "As employers have a duty of care for all employees under the Safety Health and Welfare at Work Act, their key consideration needs to be whether it is safe to ask their employees to travel to work, and if they do, what plans they have in place to ensure they get home safely.

"There could be greater risk in certain sectors (i.e. construction and any sector where outside work is required). Anyone who is asking employees to come in should be advised to remain vigilant throughout the day for worsening conditions and cancelled/ amended travel services and should consider how long it will take people to commute home safely. All information should be given as early as possible to allow people plan.

"Consideration should be given to whether employees can work from home given the extreme nature of what is expected and flexibility should be allowed for all employees especially those who have far to travel."

9pm Sunday

Tipperary County Council Announcement

CODE LEVEL RED WEATHER WARNING NOW APPLIES TO TIPPERARY

Code Level Red Weather Warning now applies to Tipperary.

Severe Weather Warning : Code Level Red

Ex-Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to track directly over Ireland during daytime Monday. Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon. Also heavy rain and storm surges along some coasts will result in flooding.

There is potential risk to lives.

Valid from 06:01 Monday 16-October-2017 until 23:59 Monday 16-October-2017