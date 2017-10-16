Ophelia in Tipperary - HSE Services Cancelled

HSE Statement for the South East, regarding Met Eireann Red Weather warning

Due to the upgrading of the “Red” weather warning by Met Eireann (as a result of storm “Ophelia”), effective throughout counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, the HSE is reminding patients and the community to take note of appeals issued during this weekend as regards arrangements that had pertained to today Mondyay 16th October.

Outpatients

All hospital outpatient appointments have been cancelled for today Monday, October 16, at the following hospitals:

· University Hospital Waterford,

· Wexford General Hospital,

· St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

· Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, Kilkenny

· South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel

Consequently, patients for those hospitals do not need to attend or contact the hospital and their appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Scheduled/planned procedures

Patients who were scheduled to have a planned procedure today 16th October have been advised that non urgent procedures have been cancelled. Should any person be unsure or have questions in relation to this, please contact the hospital this morning to confirm if their procedure was going ahead. In order to minimise unnecessary travel risks for patients, only urgent procedures are taking place.

Community Health Services in the South East

Due to the weather warning only essential community services will operate in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

People with scheduled times or appointments with community HSE mental health services, such as day services, day hospital or outpatients, please note that all of these services have been cancelled for today 16th October.

This also applies to people attending older persons and disability HSE day services.

For all other non HSE day and community care services, please contact the provider of those services directly.

Please note, the Emergency Departments of University Hospital Waterford, Wexford General Hospital, St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny and South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel and the National Ambulance Service will operate as normally. Priority will be given to the most urgent cases.

The HSE Crisis Management Team has been activated and each local area is working as part of the Area Crisis Management Team in conjunction with the Gardai and other services.

Contact details for various HSE services available at www.HSE.ie