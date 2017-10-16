Homes, GAA club, cars and business premises burgled in Tipperary crime spree

Gardai are investigating a spree of burglaries at seven homes in the Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir areas on the same day last week and also break-ins to Moyle Rovers GAA Club, three cars and two business premises near Clonmel.

Cash and jewellery were the burglars' targets in the seven homes they raided between 1pm and 11pm last Thursday, October 12. Gardai are seeking the public's help in tracing the movements of a suspicious Audi car seen in one of the areas the burglars struck.

The Clonmel burglaries happened at two homes in the Auburn estate on the Cashel Road and at two houses in the Springfields estate off the Powerstown Road.

Houses at Wilmor Cottages and at the Oaklands housing estate on the Ballyrichard Road, Carrick-on-Suir and a third house at Ballinacloona near Lisadobber on the Carrick-on-Suir to Glenbower Road were burgled the same day.

Gda. Supt. William Leahy said gardai believe all seven burglaries were carried out by the same criminals. A suspicious silver/white Audi with a different front and back registration plates was seen in the Glenbower Wood area last Thursday and he appealed to anyone who saw this vehicle to contact the gardai.

Meanwhile, the Moyle Rovers GAA Club on the Fethard Road at Monroe, Clonmel was burgled on Wednesday night/Thursday morning October 11. Three cars parked near the GAA Club were also broken into.

Gardai are also investigating break-ins to Boherduff Filling Station at Tannersrath, Fethard Road Clonmel and to another Tannersrath based business, Sheehan Brothers Agricultural Contractors last week.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in any of these neighbourhoods last week to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222 and Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.