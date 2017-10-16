Tipperary man died in Ophelia related accident

Hurricane Ophelia has claimed it's first life in Tipperary.

A man in his 30s has died following an accident at Ballybrado, Cahir, at lunchtime.

Gardaí are at scene of a fatal incident that occurred at Ballybrado, at approximately 12.30p.m. today, Monday, October 16.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was in the course of clearing a fallen tree when he was seriously injured with a chain saw. He has since passed away and his body has been removed to Clonmel Hospital.

Gardaí continue to advise all persons to stay indoors and not to venture out. Do not put your life or the lives of the Emergency Services at risk by travelling unless absolutely necessary.

Please be advised if you require urgent assistance of the emergency services to dial 999.