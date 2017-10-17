Cahir man killed in Storm Ophelia named

A book of condolence has been opened for the Tipperary man who was killed as he tried to clear fallen trees during Storm Ophelia - Michael Pyke.

Michael, who was 31, was clearing fallen trees outside Cahir on the Ardfinnan road at Ballybrado when the tragic accident happened, at about 12.30pm yesterday.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital but died from his injuries.

Michael lived in St Joseph’s Terrace, Ardfinnan, with his father Tony. He worked with STS a Waterford based electrical company.

He was a student at LIT and the college have announced this morning that flags at the college campus will fly at half mast as a mark of respect to Michael and that they will open a book of condolence for him.

Professor Vincent Cunnane, President of LIT, has released the following statement on the untimely passing of Michael Pyke, who was a student of LIT, as an Electrical Apprentice.

“Michael’s passing is a source is of profound regret and sadness for us in LIT. May Michael rest in peace.

“Micheal was an Electrical Apprentice in LIT. He started his Phase Six studies with us three weeks ago. He had previously completed his Phase Four programme in LIT in 2016. He was known by staff and students here.

“We in LIT are a community, and we hope that the sympathy our community feels will act as a support to Michael’s family, friends and work colleagues.

“It is with heartfelt regret that we found that one of our students will not be returning to college. Our thoughts and wishes are with Michael’s family, friends and work colleagues.

“LIT Staff and Student Support Services are currently offering support to Michael’s classmates, and to any other staff and students affected by Michael’s untimely passing.

May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The college has also announced that a book of condolences is being opened for Michael today in LIT;

Staff and members of the LIT community will be attending his funeral. Flags at LIT campuses are flying at half mast in recognition of Michael.

Tributes have been paid locally to the popular young man. Family friend Liz Davies said: “It was a pleasure to have known you all these years....reunited with your mum. Thoughts and prayers are with all your family.” Lucia Murphy said: “Thoughts and prayers with all the family.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.