Hurricane Ophelia - Tipperary clean up begins

Tipperary businesses and home-owners are counting the cost of Storm Ophelia today.

One young man tragically lost his life as he tried to help with the clean up by clearing a fallen tree neard Ardfinnan. RIP Michael Pyke.

Several businesses and sports clubs in South Tipp were literally torn apart by the stunning force of the winds – Lidl in Clonmel lost it’s roof, St Oliver’s Community Centre and Boxing Club had it’s roof torn off and Moyle Rovers GAA club house was serious damaged by Ophelia.

See photographs of the damage - click here.

Electricity is still off in many areas, with the ESB saying 20,000 people were still affected by power outages in the Clonmel/ West Waterford area this morning.

Irish Water is also monitoring the situation as the power outages affect water treatment plants – many homes may suffer water supply

Tipperary County Council is working hard to clear fallen trees and re-open roads that have been left blocked – we will update here as we get information.

Driving conditions remain trecherous today -stay safe on the roads

ROADS CLOSED

12noon

* Three trees down on the Grange Road, Clonmel - between Rochestown and Loughryan - ESB wires wrapped around them - Please avoid the area.

* Fallen Tree blocking the road in Ballynevin East of Anner Castle Ballinamore Clonmel.

* Tree down on road outside H and L Environmental Services on the Johnstown road from Templetuohy Village, Thurles.

* Tree down in Lisheen Moyne, Thurles - travelling from Urlingford to Marywillies turn right.

*Dangerous tree fallen on Montevideo Road on Templemore Road out of Roscrea.

*Large branch hanging precariously over the road between the Post Office and Grattan Street, Tipperary Town.

* Two trees down at Yellow Bridge, Nenagh - Glosh Lane, Boher, Ballina - Link road to the Round Hill Bar.

11am

Tipperary County Council has a live map representing alerts and road closures received today to guide you through the county. It is being updated throughout the day as updates are received. You can find it here.

10am

• All national roads are now clear in Tipperary apart from the N74 between Cashel and Golden.

• The L7084 road from Tickincor to Harney’s Cross is temporarily closed due to a fallen tree.

• The R678 Mountain Road in CLonmel is temporarily closed due to fallen trees.