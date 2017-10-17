Funeral arrangements of Tipperary hurricane victim announced

The funeral arrangements of the thirty one year old Tipperary victim of Hurricane Ophelia have been announced.

Michael Pyke of St.Joseph’s Avenue Ardfinnan died on Monday when he was clearing trees during the storm.

Michael, son of the late Moira, will be sadly missed by his loving father Tony,partner Nollaig,brothers,sisters a large extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home No.1 St. Joseph's Avenue, Cahir Rd., Ardfinnan on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the St. Finnian's Cemetery.