Tipperary Fine Gael hopefuls set out their stall for nomination

There was standing room only in the Carrig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir as a crowd of over 120 attended the first in a series of 5 Fine Gael husting that are taking place across the county in the coming weeks as the party looks to select new standard bearers in Tipperary.

The seven candidates each made their pitch to the crowd and this was followed by an hour of questions and answers where topics such as the need for more employment in Carrick on Suir and the surrounding areas, the state of the N24 and future plans for it as well as housing and recent budget changes all came up.

Each of candidates outlined their own priorities and what they would strive to achieve if elected.

Speaking after the event Lucy McCormack, Chairperson of Fine Gael in Tipperary thanked all of those who had come to meet and hear the candidates and ask about what was important to them.

She said - “We are delighted to have such a high level of engagement from the public and party members with our potential candidates. It's a great test for them and good for us as a party to hear about how our members and supports feel about different issues'.

Deirdre Clune MEP chaired the event and said afterwards that she was really pleased with both the calibre of the candidates and the level of engagmennt with them. '

“The party is really luck to have seven people of this quality who want to pick up the mantle on behalf of both Fine Gael and the county of Tipperary”, she said.

The next Hustings will take place in Roscrea on 26th October with the third one taking place in the Ballykisteen Hotel outside Tipperary Town on November 9th.