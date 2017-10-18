Ophelia - Urgent appeal for generators to help Tipperary farmers still without electricity

Tipperary farmers are still suffering the after-affects of Storm Ophelia – and Glanbia Ireland is appealing for farmers to urgently make generators available to worst affected regions

A large number of Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers remain without power on Wednesday morning. Those without access to generators face a very difficult situation with herds now requiring milking urgently.

The worst affected regions are Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork but issues are not confined to these areas. On Tuesday afternoon, the number of seriously affected Glanbia farms was estimated at approximately 500.

Glanbia Ireland is working with suppliers, collecting milk as frequently as possible where access is safe. In some of the worst affected areas, access to some farms is still not possible due to the presence of fallen trees with attached power cables.

Glanbia Ireland Chairman Henry Corbally said: “There is a severe shortage of suitable generators available. I would urge farmers in areas that have not been adversely affected by Storm Ophelia to consider making suitable mobile generators available to dairy farmers in affected regions.”

Those with suitable mobile generators available for use should contact their local Glanbia Ireland representative immediately. The full list of Farm Development Managers and their contact details are available on www.glanbiaconnect.com

Henry Corbally praised the efforts of Glanbia Ireland staff and milk hauliers who were out before and after Storm Ophelia to ensure the maximum number of farms were promptly collected.

Co-Ops should help co-ordinate efforts - IFA

IFA National Dairy Chairman Sean O’Leary today (Wednesday) said it was crucial that co-ops would co-ordinate their efforts to support farmers in dealing with the consequences of hurricane Ophelia to optimise its efficiency.



Sean O’Leary said, “The most pressing problem on farms is where they are left without electricity after a power outage which it could take days for ESB to deal with”.



“Ensuring that cows can continue to be milked is crucial from an animal welfare point of view, and maintaining refrigeration is essential to ensure the valuable quality milk produced is not spoilt or wasted,” he said.



“I am aware that some co-ops, including Glanbia, have made teams of electricians available, and are facilitating the loaning of generators between farmers who have them but don’t need them and those who do,” he added.



“It is essential that co-ops would co-ordinate their efforts, especially in the South West, the South East and the West, where the impact from Ophelia on the power grid seems to have been the greatest,” he said.



“Farmers who continue to have difficulties with their power supply should make contact with their IFA County Chairmen and with their Co-op,” he concluded.