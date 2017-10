Entrance gates to two homes in the Ahenny area near Carrick-on-Suir were stolen at the weekend.

The gates from one of the homes were swiped between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday when the owners were away.

Gardai investigating these thefts have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious vehicles or activity in the Ahenny area last Saturday to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.