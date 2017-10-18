Ophelia damage in Tipperary - Roads still closed

Damaged electricity lines and fallen trees are still causing roads to remain closed across Tipperary in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

As of this morning the N74 Cashel to Golden road remained closed because of dangerous electricity lines.

And the ‘back road’ into Clonmel from Waterford will remain closed for at least another two days.

Tipperary County Council kept the N74 road closed overnight saying that while the poles are removed off the road they are under tension and could snap at any time.

It is hoped the road will re-open by lunchtime today (Wednesday)

The L7084 at Tickincor, outside Clonmel, will be closed for the next two days, the County Council has also confirmed. This is because of the large amount of trees that fell along this route. They are currently being cleared.

All road users are requested to avoid these area until such time as the roads are made safe and re-opens.