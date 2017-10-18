Farm hazardous waste collections in Tipperary

Farmers across Ireland will again have an opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous wastes from their farms at ten collection events during October and November.

Collections in Tipperary will take place at Nenagh Mart next Wednesday, October 25, and at Cahir Mart on Tuesday November 14.

Hazardous wastes are generated through the normal running of a farm, and range from from engine oils and filters to residues of pesticides and out-of-date veterinary medicines.

The removal of these potentially dangerous substances represents a major step in improving farm safety while reducing the serious pollution risks associated with accidental spillages.

The first event takes place in Bandon, Co. Cork today, October 18.

Over the course of the campaign, 2,000 farmers are expected to participate by bringing along surplus agri-chemicals and other hard-to-manage wastes.

Safe disposal of these wastes is important for every farmer in keeping the farmyard safe for themselves and their family; in producing quality-assured products; and in maintaining Ireland’s green and sustainable image.

The campaign was initiated in 2013 and is led by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) working with a cross-government team that includes Teagasc; the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine; the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, and local authorities.