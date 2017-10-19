Tipperary weather alert - status yellow rain warning for the county today

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for Tipperary and twelve other counties.

This latest alert comes as the clean-up from Hurricane Ophelia still continues in the county.

Met Eireann has warned of persistent rain in the county today.

It said - "Heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30mm and 50mm possible."

The following counties are affected: Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Met Eireann continued - "Rain pushing eastwards. We've had 10mm to 20mm in the west overnight. Wet & cloudy for most of today, clearance from the west later."

Today will soon become wet countrywide with the rain turning heavy and persistent in many areas and some local flooding likely. During the evening the rain will ease off in the West.

Winds will be light for much of the day but will become strong around Western and Southern coasts this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 13 or 14 degree.