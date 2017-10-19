Vandals cause damage at Carrick-on-Suir sports club 

Vandals damaged property at Castleview Lawn Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir at the weekend.

Criminal damage was caused to five lights and a number of plastic chairs at the grounds of the tennis club last Saturday night/Sunday morning, October 14/15.

Gardai have appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of the tennis club that night to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.