Tipperary family the Meaghers from Killenaule bid to become Ireland's fittest family

The Meagher family from Killenaule will compete for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family in a new series starting on RTÉ One on Sunday 29 October at 6.30pm.

Ireland’s Fittest Family 2017 will see 12 mega-fit families compete against each other to win the coveted title and €15,000 prize money.

Liam Meagher Snr (54), his daughter Ailshe (23) and his two sons Joe (25) and Liam Jr (19) will be up against five other families in the gruelling tunnel challenge in episode one of series five.

This year Ireland’s Fittest Family has a coaching line-up that includes series four winner Anna Geary, GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald, returning hero Derval O’Rourke and first time Fittest Family coach and rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan.

New tougher locations have been added to the series, which tests all aspects of fitness, starting with Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven Co. Cork. Dark damp underground tunnels terrify the families in the very first event, and it doesn’t get any easier in the eliminator, which the coaches believe to be the toughest course ever featured on the series.

Liam Snr (54) is a GP in his local area. He is also the doctor for the local GAA club, trained the ladies football team for years, and watches as much matches as he has time for.

In his spare time he cycles, rows, runs, swims and plays 5-a-side soccer. In his youth he played club gaelic football, university gaelic football and tennis in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. He did the Gaelforce adventure race for his 50th birthday and did a triathalon in May. The kids describe their Dad as very calm and collected, nothing can bother him!

Joe (25) is a pHD student in Statistics in University of Warwickshire and is an intercounty hurler for Warwickshire. He plays hurling and Gaelic football for Coventry and competes in British University power lifting competitions. He used to play rugby for Rockwell secondary school.

Ailshe (23) is a fourth year medical student in Trinity College Dublin. She is a senior rower for Trinity Ladies Boat Club and used to compete in athletics and Gaelic Football. Ailshe has a never give up attitude. She trains 10 times a week for the college and doesn’t think she’ll be the weakest link in her family.

Liam Jr (19) is a first year Engineering student in UCC. He plays for the fresher hurling team and plays club senior hurling, and under 21. Liam captained the club minor Gaelic football team last year to win a south final.