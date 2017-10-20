Steven O'Brien returns as Tipp footballers handed championship draw against Waterford

Tipperary’s footballers have been given a major boost with the news that Steven O’Brien is to rejoin the squad after two seasons with the county’s hurlers.

His return was announced shortly before last night’s championship draws, which will see Tipp take on Waterford in the Munster Championship quarter-final, with the winners advancing to play Cork in the semi-final.

In the other semi-final Kerry will await the winners of the Clare/Limerick quarter-final.

Ballina player O’Brien has played an important role in the progress made by Tipperary’s footballers in recent years. He helped the county win the 2011 All-Ireland minor title and also appeared in the 2015 Under-21 final defeat to Tyrone.

Former DCU Sigerson Cup star O’Brien also made a big impression as an underage hurler, winning Munster and All-Ireland minor medals with Tipp in 2012 before helping Nenagh CBS to an All-Ireland senior A colleges title.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has also confirmed that former Offaly footballer Paschal Kelleghan will be joining the backroom team as coach.

Meanwhile, the new round robin format for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will see Tipperary open their campaign with a trip to the Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick, followed by a home game against Cork.

They will be away to Waterford in the third round and at home to Clare in their final group game.