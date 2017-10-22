Councillor calls for skateboard park in Carrick-on-Suir

A Carrick-on-Suir councillor has called on community groups in his hometown to spearhead the development of a skateboard park for local teenagers.

Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne made the appeal when he tabled a motion at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting calling on Tipperary Co. Council to support the provision of a skateboard park in Carrick-on-Suir.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan informed him the Council had no plans to provide a skateboard park in the town under its 2017 to 2019 playground policy.

He said if any voluntary group wished to promote such a facility, staff from the Council's Carrick Municipal District office and Community & Economic Development Directorate would be happy to meet it and advise on the steps necessary to achieve the skateboard park.

Cllr Dunne said he tabled the motion to put the skateboard park proposal out in the public domain to see if any group in Carrick-on-Suir was interested in taking on the project.

He argued that a skateboard park would be an ideal amenity for young people aged between 10 and 18 years-old and there was a very good example of one in Waterford City.

"Skateboarding provides an outlet for kids who are not necessarily into sport. It's a culture they like to be involved in.

"I hope some people come together and put forward a proposal for a skateboard park," he added.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Chairman Cllr John Fahey from Killenaule said he would love to see a skateboard park in Carrick-on-Suir but he believed constituents wanted the Council to spend its money on the district's roads and footpaths. He said the Council could provide help at the planning stage of the project but funding for it would have to be sourced through other avenues.