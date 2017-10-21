'Skulls and Bones' the theme of Clonmel's Halloween Walk

Above - At the launch of the annual Halloween Walk were Anthony Coleman, District Administrator; Carol Creighton, Clonmel Borough District; District Mayor Catherine Carey; Theresia Guschlbauer, 2CanDo Arts; Cllr.Pat English and Cliona Maher, South Tipp Arts Centre manager.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Clonmel Halloween Walk has gone from strength to strength, thanks to the enthusiastic contributions of the many performance groups and individuals who have taken part on a voluntary basis over the last few years.

These performers were praised and thanked by District Mayor Catherine Carey at a reception which took place in the Town Hall in preparation for this year's event, which will be held on Tuesday evening October 31st.

Clonmel is unique in having such a well-attended community event, which gathered up to 1,500 people at the former Kickham Barracks last year.

Performers include local groups including Alison Cronin Dance and AOK dance schools, Bellvue Academy and Clonmel Theatre Guild, as well as members of Cahir Pantomime Society and Catherine O’Donnell’s company, Chakra Productions.

Under her creative watch, the town has built up a solid group of street performers who are increasingly active throughout the year in community events such as the South Tipp Positive Mental Health Festival, the Clonmel Busking Festival and the Christmas celebration Under The Arches.

Funded by Tipperary County Council and coordinated over the last few years by 2CanDo Arts, with a team of arts facilitators, this year's Halloween Walk is titled “Skulls And Bones”, and is themed around skeletons.

Several large skeleton puppets will accompany the walk on Halloween night.

Free family workshops to construct large puppets, as well as smaller hand-held ones, will take place at the Arts Centre on Nelson Street on this Saturday, October 21st from 12 noon to 2pm and the following Saturday, October 28th from 2 to 5pm.

To take part, please register your interest by texting 086-8225054. Other workshops will also take place in designated RAPID areas with primary school children.

This year’s line-up includes several new performance groups such as the Uproar Rock Chorus.

Fire dancers from Fire Fatale and Co. will be back to thrill, as will the excellent Derek Harvey doing make-up for performers including Louise Garcia as MC, hip hop dancer Evan Murphy and the AOK senior class. Free make-up will also be available on the night at the assembly point.

As in previous years, the starting point will be in front of the old SuperValu store on Market Place from 6.15pm, with free face-painting, courtesy of the Clonmel Youth Training Enterprises trainee beautician class, and some spooky DJ tracks, while the public meet and show off their costumes.

The walk leaves at 7pm sharp and will take in Emmet Street, Parnell Street, part of College Avenue, Cross Street and into Kickham Barracks where a finale of dance, drama and music performances will take place, along with a competition for most original costume.

A selection of sideshows and food stalls will also be available for revellers for a completely safe event, supported by a strong Garda and Civil Defence presence.

This will be an enjoyable and memorable family fun night, one not to be missed.