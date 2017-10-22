Clonmel jazz singer Edel Meade releases her debut album

Acclaimed jazz singer, composer and Clonmel woman, Edel Meade, has released 'Blue Fantasia', her highly-rated debut album.

The album follows the video release earlier this year of 'Blue Fantasia', an experimental piece; and 'Sideways', an evocative lullaby whose sympathetic arrangement allows adequate scope for her accomplished vocal range.

“I’ve always been drawn to artists who speak from the heart, the ones who are honest and fearless in their approach", says Edel, who has lived in Dun Laoghaire for the past ten years.

"I’ve been inspired by Joni Mitchell and singers like Billie Holiday and Nina Simone, who share a piece of their soul with you when they sing.”

Daughter of Joe and Catherine Meade, Rathronan, Clonmel, Edel first gained recognition with her Swoo-Beh Project in 2011, establishing herself as one of the most exciting young composers to emerge in recent years.

In 2014 she toured across Ireland and Denmark with The Joni Project, performing her unique interpretations of the music of Joni Mitchell.

2015 and 2016, meanwhile, saw her performing sell-out concerts across Ireland with her acclaimed Tribute to Lady Day, celebrating the centenary of the birth of famous jazz vocalist Billie Holiday.

These Tribute to Lady Day dates included an appearance with a jazz trio at Marlfield Church during Clonmel's Junction Festival in July 2015, the last time she performed in her home town.

Edel went to school at the Sisters of Charity primary school and the Loreto Secondary School, where she developed her musical talents in school productions, the orchestra and local choirs.

She was a cast member of the musical theatre production 'Godspell', with St. Mary's Choral Society, under the production of the late Mary Cummins in 2000.

She developed her passion for jazz and blues following a semester studying in Chicago in 2005 and went on to graduate with a BA in Jazz Performance from Newpark Music Centre in 2010.

Edel was funded by the Arts Council of Ireland to further her studies at the prestigious School For Improvisational Music, New York in 2011 and at the Banff International Workshop in Jazz and Creative Music, Canada in 2012.

More recently she received an arts bursary to undertake intensive vocal training with Grammy-nominated vocalist Theo Bleckmann in California.

Edel also represented Ireland at the International Jazz Voice Conference in Helsinki earlier this month.

Her songwriting came to the attention of Irish jazz vocalist Honor Heffernan in 2008, who has been singing Meade’s song ‘Love Lost’ ever since.

Her original music was also recorded by Irish jazz pianist Scott Flanigan on his 2015 piano trio album 'Point of Departure' and on Chilean jazz guitarist Roberto Danobeitia’s nonet (a musical composition for nine voices or instruments) recording, 'La Ironia del Tiempo', featuring 'Sunnyside' recording artist, Camila Meza, following a chance encounter in New York in 2012.

'Blue Fantasia' - which was mastered by Grammy Award-winning audio engineer Bob Katz - is available to purchase from iTunes, Tower Records, Dublin and from www.edelmeade.com.