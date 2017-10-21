Clonmel students' production of 'The Pajama Game' promises great entertainment

The High School and Presentation Secondary School,Clonmel present 'The Pajama Game' as their annual school show in the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel from next Monday to Thursday, 23rd-26th October.

This joint schools project has been running for 40 years and there is no doubt that audiences will be treated to another excellent production.

Featuring plenty of fun, 'The Pajama Game' is a perennial favourite, a certain crowd-pleaser and a glowing example of solid, classic musical comedy suitable for all ages.

The show will provide some great nights of entertainment as the boys and girls of the High School and Presentation Secondary School perform to their normal high standards.

Above - Naoimh Owens and Ben Lonergan, who play Gladys and Hines in the High School/Presentation School production of 'The Pajama Game' at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from next Monday-Thursday, October 23-26.

Tickets are now on sale for the show in both schools and are priced at €13. Book early to avoid disappointment. Family tickets are available for the Monday night.

The show is directed and produced by Jennifer Williams, with musical direction from Siobhan Alley and Olga Gannon.

Ms.Williams is delighted with the response from the students to the production.

She said that "the boys and girls from both schools are a very dedicated group. They have worked very hard since late August and have produced a show that is very energetic and entertaining”.