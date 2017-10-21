Speeding traffic a problem at dangerous Clonmel junction

The speed of the traffic travelling downhill from the Cahir direction was the real problem at a junction on Clonmel's Western Road, where there had been a number of accidents and near misses in recent months, a meeting of Clonmel Borough District was told.

Cllr. Pat English, who made that claim, said that the speed of the traffic needed to be slowed at the Glenconnor Junction.

It was only five years since the junction had been upgraded and the sight lines improved.

Cllr. Martin Lonergan had requested the council to carry out work at the junction, in view of a number of accidents and near misses that had occurred there.

He said these had been caused by the lack of sight lines exiting from the Glenconnor Road.

He welcomed the extra road markings but he asked if any other work, including a filter plan, was in the pipeline.

District Engineer Eamon Lonergan said that no other work was planned for this year.

However the Cahir Road was under review for traffic calming and if necessary further improvements could be carried out next year.

The meeting also heard that road marking works had been carried out at the junction in recent weeks. The sightlines had also been increased and were in excess of the minimum required for the speed limit.