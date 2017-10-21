Japanese Knotweed affecting nursing home in Clonmel

A campaign to raise awareness about Japanese Knotweed was requested at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

The invasive root system and strong growth of the plant can damage concrete foundations, buildings, flood defences, roads, paving, retaining walls and architectural sites. It can also reduce the capacity of channels in flood defences to carry water.

Cllr. Marie Murphy said very little information was being made available to the public and an awareness campaign was needed.

It was also causing a problem for farmers, and landowners didn't know what to do.

Funding was needed from central government to tackle this problem, said Cllr. Pat English.

Cllrs. Martin Lonergan and Richie Molloy had requested that the council would consider a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for number 72 Irishtown, Clonmel.

They said the derelict building was causing major issues for neighbouring properties because of Japanese Knotweed and it was an eyesore in that area of Irishtown.

Cllr. Lonergan said that the knotweed growing on the building was affecting the Cottage Nursing Home, which was next door. He wondered if the government had any plans to eradicate Japanese Knotweed, a very invasive species that he said affected buildings, roads and footpaths.

District Administrator Anthony Coleman said that the registered owner of that building in Irishtown was deceased.

The Area Engineer had inspected the property and it was expected that a Derelict Sites notice would be issued.