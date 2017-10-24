Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday October 24, 2017

Stephen Conroy

The death has occurred of Stephen Conroy, Fairfields, Clonmel, Tipperary / Wicklow Town, Wicklow, on Wednesday 18th October 2017. A retired member of the Defence Forces, Stephen passed away unexpectedly at Pebble Beach Apartments, Tenerife, in the presence of his wife Bernie and sons Jamie and Lee. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sister Nicol, nephew Killian, niece McKenzie, uncles, aunts, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Friday from 5.pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Oliver's Church at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Breda (Bridget) Burke (née Lowry)

The death has occurred of Breda (Bridget) Burke (née Lowry), Bridge Bar, Main Street, Fethard, Tipperary, October 23rd 2017. Breda (Bridget), predeceased by her husband Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving family Martin, Eamon, Richard, James, Mary, Joe and Gerry, daughters-in-law Nora, Catherine, Siobhán and Sandra, son-in-law Pascal, sisters Nora Dillon, Kitty Joyce and Josie Holton, sisters in law Rita Lowry and Maureen Lowry, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday, October 24th, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 25th, at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Jodie Lawlor Tyrrell

The death has occurred of Jodie Lawlor Tyrrell, Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

"An Angel taken tragically on 21st October in her 5th year"

Pre-deceased by her dad Francis. Deeply regretted by her mother Jessica, brothers Jayden & Kai, June, Nigel & family, grandparents Ann & Frank, Margaret & Matthew, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives & friends.

Reposing at her residence, Cloughjordan on Tuesday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday at 10am arriving in St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea.

Michael Halpin

The death has occurred of Michael Halpin, Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Waterford, on October 22nd 2017. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of Breda, Helen and Denis. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Gemma, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathgormack. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Kathleen Ryan (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Ryan), Coolbawn, Dundrum, Tipperary. October 22nd 2017. Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Kathleen, in her 99th year. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe, Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Paddy, Willie, John and Gerard, daughters Ann, Una, Betty and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White’s Funeral Home, Cappawhite this Tuesday, 24th of October, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Denis Austin McCabe

The death has occurred of Denis Austin McCabe, Glenamaddy and Clogheen, Co Tipperary, peacefully at U.C.H.G. Beloved husband of Mary. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, Brothers Patrick & Kevin, sisters in law, brother in law Stephen, nephews and nieces. R.I.P.

Mass today, Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards at the new cemetery.

Kate Ryan (nee Mulvihill)

The death has occurred of Kate Ryan (nee Mulvihill), Ballinwear, Nenagh, also of Crannagh, Castleiney, Templemore and formerly Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co. Longford. Predeceased by her husband Martin, deeply regretted by her son, Ted, daughter Aileen (Geehan, Templetuohy), sister Mary (London), son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Brian, Philip, Emily, Martin and Anna, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, Tuesday from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy at 7pm, to arrive at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Interment in Ardcroney Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please.

Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, of Milford Grange, Castletroy, Limerick. Originally from Ballyea, Ballina, County Tipperary. October 21st. 2017. Peacefully, surrounded by family, in the wonderful care of staff at University Hospital Limerick. A big, strong man with warm hands and a warm heart, he is sadly missed by his daughter Finola, son Liam, wife Kathleen (nee Rohan), brother Paddy, sister Mary, extended family and friends.

At Michael’s request, his body has been donated to UCD School of Medicine & Medical Science. A musical memorial service will be held at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill, County Tipperary on Wednesday, October 25th at 6.30pm.

William (Billy) Campion

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Campion, Stillorgan, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary, October 23, 2017 – (peacefully) in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Elm Park, surrounded by family. Survived by his loving sister Sr. Mary, brothers James and Paddy; very sadly missed by his loving family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing on Tuesday evening, October 24, at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, 6 Cranford Centre (opposite UCD Flyover), Stillorgan Road, Dublin 4, D04 X446, (phone 01 283 7006) from 6pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 25, at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Mount St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery.