Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Winnie Rainsford (née O'Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Winnie Rainsford (née O'Sullivan), 24 Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, Co. Limerick. Wife of the late Michael. 23rd. October 2017. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Wednesday, 25th October, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

William (Willie) Muir

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Muir, Glasgow, Scotland and formerly Finnahy, Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (nee O' Halloran) and son John; Deeply regretted by his sons Billy, Ronnie, and Vincent, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Muir and Timoney families in the U.K. and the O' Halloran family in Ireland.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 27th October in The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Sadie Cleary (Nee Gleeson)

The death has occurred of Sadie CLEARY (née Gleeson), Connell’s Cross, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, wife of the late Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving son Liam, daughters, Noreen, Josephine, Marie and Carmel, grandchildren, Bryan, Sarah, Sophie, John, David and Jack, brother Paddy, sisters, Josie and Nancy, Daughter in law Bríd, Sons in law Criostoir and Alasdar, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son’s residence Connell’s Cross, Drom Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Drom for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.