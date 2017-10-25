Car sharing pilot scheme launched in Clonmel

Above- At the launch of the GoCar car sharing scheme in Clonmel were Michael Hayes, Senior Engineer, Roads Section, County Council; District Mayor Catherine Carey; David Shanahan, CEO of Clonmel Chamber of Commerce; and Carol Creighton, Clonmel Borough District.

Irish car sharing company GoCar has launched a pilot scheme in Clonmel, as part of a pilot scheme with Tipperary County Council.

GoCar users can book cars online or via the app, then unlock the vehicles with their phone or GoCard.

The keys are in the car, with fuel and insurance costs all included. Rates start from €8 per hour, with 50 kilometres of driving included on each trip.

Since it was launched in 2008 over 12,000 drivers have signed up to GoCar, and it now offers over 300 vehicles across 200 locations.

Car sharing is said to benefit people who can gain the benefits of private cars without having the large costs and responsibility associated with car ownership.

With pay-as-you-go pricing and no subscription charges, GoCar is advertised as being ideal for people who only need occasional access to a car but don’t want to own one, or families who need a second car sometimes.

Car sharing reduces car ownership and dependency, congestion, noise and air pollution, and frees up land traditionally used for parking spaces.

It's claimed that each shared car replaces approximately 15 private cars, as well as increasing the use of public transport.

The pilot scheme was launched to coincide with last month's annual European Mobility Week.