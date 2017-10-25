Tipperary man sent forward for trial for murder of Bobby Ryan

A County Tipperary farmer was sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court this morning to face a charge of murdering popular 52 year-old Tipperary DJ Bobby Ryan.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath returned Pat Quirke (49), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, for trial to the current session of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin at today’s sitting of Tipperary District Court, following service of a Book of Evidence in the case.

Quirke, who was present in court for the service of the Book of Evidence, is charged with the murder of Mr Ryan on a date unknown at a location unknown between June 3, 2011, and April 30, 2013.

Judge MacGrath consent to the defence’s request to certify legal aid for one solicitor, one junior counsel and one senior counsel. She remanded Quirke on continuing bail fixed by the High Court in March.