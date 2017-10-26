New home for Cashel Arts Fest willow beehive

During Cashel Arts Fest this year artist Lynn Kirkham crafted a beautiful beehive from willows, on the Plaza.

A draw was held to find a permanent home for the beehive sculpture and it goes to Scoil Chormaic!

Anne Marie O'Donnell, Chair of Cashel Arts Festival says: "I hope it will bring much pleasure and enjoyment to the school and its pupils. It is a great way to mark the end of a hugely enjoyable festival in Cashel. Sincere thanks from all of the festival team to those who supported and assisted us."