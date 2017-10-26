New home for Cashel Arts Fest willow beehive
Loraine Lowry, Principal Scoil Chormaic with pupils Chloe, Liam, Nathan, Paddy, Amy and Treasa,
During Cashel Arts Fest this year artist Lynn Kirkham crafted a beautiful beehive from willows, on the Plaza.
A draw was held to find a permanent home for the beehive sculpture and it goes to Scoil Chormaic!
Anne Marie O'Donnell, Chair of Cashel Arts Festival says: "I hope it will bring much pleasure and enjoyment to the school and its pupils. It is a great way to mark the end of a hugely enjoyable festival in Cashel. Sincere thanks from all of the festival team to those who supported and assisted us."
