Tipp TD says 'new tractor restrictions unfair and out of touch'

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said the farming community has been left stunned by the decision of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to implement new measures regulating the NCT rules for farm tractors.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after it was confirmed that the RSA will now force tractors with a capacity greater or equal to 40kph to have an NCT where they travel distances of 25 kilometers:

“This new regulation cannot be described as anything but utter madness.

“It demonstrates a complete detachment from farming and agricultural reality.

“There is a real feeling here that rules and regulations are being dreamt up with no sense of how they are going to impact farming families.

“It is set to create a lot of frustration on top of the recent debacle around the increase in Stamp-Duty for agricultural land.

“We need to have an immediate moratorium on this daft decision and a full review put in place to assess its impact.

“At the very least this new measure will just confirm the existing view of the farming community that this is a government totally and dangerously out of touch,” concluded Deputy McGrath.