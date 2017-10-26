Tipp Father and son win at Ploughing Championships

There was a double celebration in one Tipperary household when not one but two awards were brought home from the National Ploughing Championships!

Larry and Lorcan Bergin from Rosegreen ploughed to success in this year’s National Ploughing Championships, which were held at Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Success is no stranger to the Bergins - Larry has represented Ireland at international ploughing competitions twice in the past and will do so again based on his results this year.

Lorcan has gathered quite a few youth titles in recent years too - taking the top spots since he was a teenager!

Larry and Lorcan proudly received their awards from the legendary Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of The National Ploughing Association, at the Presentation Banquet held in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore on Sunday, October 8.

Lorcan took first place in the Under 28 Class this year, his third win in six years. He won Under 21 in 2011 and 2016, placed second in 2015 and third in 2012.

Larry took third place this year in the Senior Class, Larry now qualifies to represent the Republic of Ireland in the International Ploughing Competitions to be held in Northern Ireland in 2018.

This will be Larry’s third time to represent Ireland, he took second place at the Five Nations Competition in Wales in 2012 and was placed in Northern Ireland in 2014.

Both men are members of their local Poulmucka & District Ploughing Association.

To qualify for next year’s National Ploughing Championships the process commences once again with the local Poulmucka & District Ploughing Club matches to held on Saturday, November 4, at Shanballa, Cashel.

Another local ploughing competition will take place in Dualla the following day, November 5. The local competitions began on October 1, when the Ballylooby and District Ploughing Association held their qualifying competition.