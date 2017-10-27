Will a Tipperary Lady be named Macra Queen of the Land?

Two ladies from Tipperary will represent the county at the annual Macra Queen of the Land festival, in the coming weeks.

South Tipperary will be represented by Eimear Purcell. Eimear is a member of Slievenemon Macra and is a quantity surveyor. Her interests include badminton, cooking and photography.

North Tipp is also represented by Liz Gleeson from the Ballinahinch/ Killoscully Macra branch. A student, Liz is studying Environmental Management in Agriculture. Her interests include Macra, the GAA and farming.

The Queen of the Land will be name at the The WR Shaw Queen of the Land Festival in Tullamore, which takes place betwen November 10 and 12. Ladies from Macra branches across Ireland, and representatives from Northern Ireland, England and Scotland will make up the 31 taking part this year.

Founded in 1964 the festival has gone from strength to strength and this year’s 53rd festival will be no exception. For details of all events and ticketing info see www.queenofthelandfestival.com