Tipperary student Katelyn chosen for Science Olympiad

Scoil Ruáin student Katelyn Reilly, pictured above with her science teacher Ms Breda O'Neill and her Maths teacher Mr Gerry Maguire. Katelyn has been selected by the Department of Education and Skills to attend the national Junior Science Olympiad competition in Dublin City University.



As a result of her excellent grades in Maths and Science in her Junior Cert, Scoil Ruáin student, Katelyn Reilly, has been selected by the Department of Education and Skills to attend the national Junior Science Olympiad competition in Dublin City University (DCU).

From this pool of talented students, six students will be selected to represent Ireland at the European Union Science Olympiad in Slovenia next April. Scoil Ruáin is very proud of Katelyn’s selection for this prestigious competition and we wish her the very best of luck.