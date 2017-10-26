Tipperary Tourism: Minister to host Swiss Cottage meeting

Cahir’s Cllr Andy Moloney has received a commitment today (Thursday) from Minister Kevin Moran to meet him at his earliest convenience to discuss the seasonal opening time of the Swiss Cottage,Cahir in 2018.

While the Minister stated that time has run out for an extension to the current season (in which Moloney wanted to include all the Mid Term break) the minister says he is willing to work with the people of the town on the proposed St Patrick's Day opening in 2018.

While the Castle remains the main feature in the area, the Swiss Cottage must be opened as part of the Butler Trail, St Declan's Way and Blueway enterprises pass the door, said Cllr Moloney.

Moloney welcomes the minister’s intervention and will meet with him in Dublin to discuss. He thanks the council and fellow councillors for their support.