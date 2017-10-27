Carrick-on-Suir bridge and street re-open to traffic 

Carrick-on-Suir's Old Bridge re-opened to traffic yesterday (Thursday) afternoon following the completion of €250,000 worth of renovations while Chapel Street in the town centre is re-opening to traffic today (Friday) after three weeks of road upgrade works.

The news was announced by Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby at the Municipal District's monthly meeting in the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Mr Corby told councillors that Chapel Street will close again for a day or two in two to three weeks time for the laying of a "black top" road surface.

Carrick-on-Suir's councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF) both welcomed the completion of the Old Bridge and Chapel Street works.

They praised the contractors who worked on the Chapel Street road upgrade project for completing the works on schedule but criticised the fact the Old Bridge closure ended up being twice as long as originally indicated.

The historic bridge closed to traffic on Monday, September 11 to facilitate the refurbishment works. The public were informed the closure would be for three weeks but the Old Bridge ended up being closed for six and a half weeks.

Cllr Dunne said he and Cllr Bourke got a lot of flak from the public over the length of time the Old Bridge was closed. He knew all the work that went into the project but felt contractors should factor in for bad weather when they were giving a time frame for a project.