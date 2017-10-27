Halloween party to raise funds for Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade

A Halloween fancy dress party in aid of Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick’s Day Parade next year takes place in the Auld Rogue this Sunday, October 29.

A great night of entertainment is promised featuring raffles and prizes for best fancy dress.

This is the first of two fundraisers the town's St Patrick's Day Committee is running. The next one will be organised early next year.

The St Patrick's Day Committee works for 10 months every year aiming to make great memories for the people of the town and all who visit.

The Parade couldn't take place without the cooperation and great support of organisations such as COSBA.

Meanwhile, St Patrick's Day Committee members will act as stewards at The Crop Cruisers annual Christmas Tractors Parade in Carrick-on-Suir on December 16.

The Crop Cruisers pageant of tractors led this year's St Patrick Day Parade in the town.

If anybody would like to help out with the event of with the St Patrick's day Parade please contact any Parade Committee member or log on to the group's Facebook page.