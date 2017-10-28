Popular panto dame is honoured by Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society stalwart Fergus Powerhas been honoured for playing the dame in its pantomimes at Strand Theatre for the past 10 years.

The Musical Society presented Fergus with a framed collage of photos of him performing the slapstick comedy role in an array of colourful costumes over the past decade.

The presentation was made to Fergus after the final curtains fell on the Society’s eight-day run of “Robinson Crusoe” on Sunday last.

Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power said the 10 years Fergus has performed as the dame in their annual pantomimes is a record for the Society.

Our picture shows Fergus with his mother Mary Power and surrounded by Robinson Crusoe cast members after the presentation was made to him at the Strand Theatre.