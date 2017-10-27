Spooky night at the dogs in Clonmel to support Order of Malta

Above - The Order of Malta Ambulance Corps based in Clonmel are looking forward to their Halloween fundraiser at Clonmel Greyhound Track this Sunday night, October 29th, to support their ongoing local community care and patient transport services.

The Order of Malta Ambulance Corps based in Clonmel are holding a Halloween fundraiser on this Sunday, October 29th, to support their ongoing local community care and patient transport services.

The Ambulance Corps, as part of the Order of Malta Ireland, is one of the largest voluntary providers of First Aid, ambulance and community care services in Ireland.

It has developed into an organisation of more than 3000 members across more than 80 units throughout Ireland.

The Order of Malta has taken part in over 6300 ambulance journeys and its volunteers treated over 5800 patients in 2015.

Commonly seen at many large and smaller sporting events and music festivals providing emergency First Aid, volunteers from the Ambulance Corps also provide a range of community care services across the country.

The Clonmel unit of the Ambulance Corps provides a range of services to the local community in South Tipperary. Regularly seen at many local equestrian events providing First Aid and ambulance cover, its volunteers are among the busiest in the region in the area of community care.

Volunteers from Clonmel selflessly give up their free time to transport those in need to hospital appointments when possible.

Eileen Fahey, who heads up the Community Care Project with the Order of Malta Clonmel, explains "while our members provide an invaluable service in the areas of First Aid and ambulance cover at many small and larger events, we have seen a demand for our patient transport services and as such hope to increase our capability to provide this to the people of South Tipperary.

"Like all units nationwide we are completely run by volunteers and would like to expand the services we provide".

To continue this invaluable service the Clonmel unit are holding a Halloween fundraiser at Clonmel Greyhound Track this Sunday October 29th.

Tickets cost €10 with many spot prizes, including one for best costume.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets contact Eileen Fahey on 087-7520322 or e-mail clonmel@orderofmalta.ie.