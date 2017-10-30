Tickets on sale for annual Clonmel concert in aid of Hospice

Above - At the launch of the 'That's Entertainment' concert in aid of South Tipperary Hospice, which will be staged in Hotel Minella, Clonmel on Friday 17th November are, standing, Ruth Butler (PR/Press Secretary), Grainne Vaughan (St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel), Elizabeth Nallen (Hotel Minella), Brigitte Burke (committee), Martin Morrissey (Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society), Gail McGrath (committee), Derek Ryan (Two and a Half Tenors), Angela Keaveney (committee), John Geehan (Cashel Comhaltas), Donnacha O'Cinneide (Cashel Comhaltas) and Sue Ann O'Donnell (PR/Social Media). Seated, Danny Carroll (Musical Director), Sean O'Donovan (Event organiser), Michael Kiely (Stage Manager) and Breda Ryan (Chairperson, South Tipperary Hospice).

All roads lead to Hotel Minella on Friday 17th November when the annual concert entitled 'That's Entertainment', in aid of South Tipperary Hospice, will take place.

Following the wonderful success of the concert over the past three years, this year's event will feature the Two and a Half Tenors, supported by St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel; Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society and the Cashel branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann.

The compere as always will be Lyric FM's Niall Carroll.

The event is once again organised by Sean O'Donovan, who successfully organised the event over the past three years, bringing in much-needed funds for South Tipperary Hospice.

Sean was inspired by the exceptional care that his late mother Teresa received from Hospice home care nurses in the final stage of her life.

"Hospice is a charity that resonates with people across the community and I always thought it would be nice to do something to help that great organisation", says Sean.

"Every family is touched by cancer, directly or indirectly at some stage".

Tickets for the show cost €20 and are now on sale from Marian's, O'Connell Street, Clonmel.