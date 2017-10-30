Two men charged in connection with Co. Tipperary burglaries
Houses burgled in Cashel and Clogheen over past few days
Two men have appeared before district courts over the past few days charged in connection with burglaries at homes in Cashel and Clogheen.
A 26 year-old Cashel man appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Sunday charged in connection with burgling a house at Ladyswell, Cashel on Saturday.
The accused man was remanded to appear before this Thursday's sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court.
Meanwhile, a 29 years-old man appeared before Cashel District Court last Thursday charged in relation to the burglary of a house at Chapel Lane, Clogheen in the early hours of last Thursday morning. He has been remanded to appear before the court again on Thursday November 11.
