Burglars steal €8,500 worth of property from Co. Tipperary plant hire firm 

Burglars stole €8,500 worth of property, ranging from a generator to a trailer, from a plant hire business in Tipperary Town last week.

The late-night break-in to Cappawhite Plant Hire on the Limerick Road occurred between 11pm on Thursday, October 26 and 3am on Friday, October 27.

A generator, a trailer, two Wacker plates and a power tool were stolen in the raid on the plant hire yard that is located opposite Pierse Motors.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw a suspicious vehicle or activity in the vicinity of Cappawhite Plant Hire last Thursday night/Friday morning to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.