Clonmel pet charity to benefit from shop fundraiser

Maxi Zoo Clonmel has organised a unique fundraising campaign to help support the great work that local pet charity Great Hounds in Need undertakes to make life comfortable for the animals in its care.

The pet store will donate €1.50 to the charity from the sale price of every friendship bracelet that it sells at the store at Great Hounds in Need during the month of November as part of its annual Give Paw fundraising campaign.

Each bracelet costs €2.50 and Maxi Zoo is confident that they will be a big hit with customers who traditionally support and engage with the Give Paw fundraising campaign, or who want to surprise fellow animal lovers with a gift they will enjoy.

“We are delighted to support Great Hounds in Need and the great work it does in the local community. Give Paw is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it always receives tremendous support from our customers,” said Esther Ring, Head of Pet Care, Training and Socialisation at Maxi Zoo.

“The volunteers behind Great Hounds in Need work selflessly to help and care for animals and we are delighted to actively support this important work,” added Esther.

The volunteers from Great Hounds in Need will visit the Clonmel store each weekend throughout November. Customers should check with the store for further information and details of other fantastic in-store events taking place throughout the month.

Dog owners are also invited to bring their pet to the in-store demos taking place at the store every Saturday during November where their dog can enjoy a free ‘Spruce Me Up’ by one of the store’s pet experts using the exclusive More For range of products.

Customers in search of a bargain will be pleased to hear that they can avail of up to 80% off selected lines in-store during the traditional Black Week sale which runs from Monday, 20th to Monday 27th November. Stocks are limited and are gone when they are gone.