Busy times for Clonmel choir Belle Voci

Belle Voci choir, under musical director Eamon O’Malley, has a busy schedule in the coming months, starting with a fundraising table quiz in Liam Daly's, O'Connell Street, Clonmel this Thursday, November 2nd at 8.30pm.

Tables of four cost €20. A raffle will also be held and your support would be welcome.

Plans for the choir’s annual Candlelit Christmas Concert are already afoot. The music has been chosen and the Belles have resumed their evening rehearsals in St Joseph’s Church, Ferryhouse. The choir members are grateful to Fr. Pierce for facilitating them in this venue.

After the choir’s success in the AIMS Choral Competition in New Ross last May, the Belles are spreading their wings further.

They are participating in the Sligo Choral Festival from November 17th to 19th. The choir is grateful to Tipperary County Council for the grant of €500, which goes towards expenses incurred from this event.

The choir held a very enjoyable summer concert last June at Hotel Minella, when the special guest was the award-winning Wexford Male Voice Choir.

Belle Voci was one of four choirs who sang in concert in Old St Mary’s church on September 22nd in the Fundraiser for the Friends of Knocklofty and Bridgewater House.

Recently they performed at the GROW Coffee Morning in Kickham Street Resource Centre in Clonmel, as part of the South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Week Festival.

Visit the choir's Facebook page for more information.