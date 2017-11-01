Tipperary voters urged to check the register!

Tipperary people are being urged to check they are registered to vote, ahead of a number of expected referenda next year.

The Draft Register of Electors is on display at Tipperary County Council’s offices, Garda Stations, Libraries, Post Offices and online at www.checktheregister.ie.

Check the Draft Register of Electors by 25 November 2017 until 25 November 2017

If on 15 February 2018 you are aged 18 or over check that your name, address and other details are present and correct on the Draft Register. If there is a mistake, tell your local Council before 25 November 2017.